Celebrate Brie Bella's Birthday By Looking at Her Sweetest Family Pics

By Alyssa Ray Nov 21, 2020 2:00 PM
FamilyBirthdaysCeleb KidsShowsBrie BellaDaniel BryanTotal BellasBuddy Danielson
Happy birthday, Brie Bella!

As E! readers surely know, today (Nov. 21) marks the Total Bellas star's 37th birthday, which she shares with twin Nikki Bella. While 2020 has been an unconventional year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has been quite a year for Brie.

Not only did she welcome her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), but she also made an unexpected move to Napa Valley. Although the E! personality has plenty to be grateful for, we're certain the highlight of her year was expanding her family by giving birth to baby Buddy.

"It's a BOY!!!" Brie captioned her Instagram post following the birth. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

As they explained on Total Bellas, Brie and Bryan waited until Buddy's birth to learn his sex. Buddy's arrival came one day after Nikki welcomed son Matteo Chigvintsev with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The twins announced their joint pregnancies back in January.

photos
Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Love Story

Brie noted on Instagram at the time, "We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"

What a wild milestone!

The Children's Place

Thus, we feel it's only right to celebrate the now mother of two's birthday by taking a look at her sweetest snaps with Buddy.

Below, you'll find sweet photos of Brie and Buddy, Buddy bonding with cousin Matteo and so much more.

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Brie and Buddy's family pics:

Instagram
Cuddles from Buddy

Brie shared in November, "Buddy sleeps soooo well in his #snoo!! Mama always loves his cuddles before his naps!!"

Instagram
Baby Blue Eyes

Brie called Buddy her "best surprise ever" in Nov. 2020.

Instagram
Brie's Sweet Boy

"And just like that my sweet boy constantly rolls over," the mother of two explained. "He now wants to stare at the world from his tummy!!! #15weeks"

Instagram
Family Throwback

"Can't wait to relive all the special moments again," the E! personality noted. "The season that welcomes Buddy and Matteo into this world starts TONIGHT at 9/8c only on E!"

Instagram
Sunny Smile

Brie shared on Instagram, "Someone wants to say Hi."

Instagram
Almost Ready to Roll

"Buddy's favorite thing to do," Brie wrote alongside this sweet snap. "Trying to think how much longer till he rolls over. What do you Mom's think?????"

Instagram
Generous Genes

Bryan and his lookalikes! Brie pointed out in the caption that her husband has "strong genes."

Instagram
Pre-Total Bellas Throwback

"Can't wait to share this journey with you all on @totalbellas," Brie wrote alongside a number of throwback photos, including this one of her and Buddy right after he was born. "This season is one for the books...we started filming not knowing a pandemic was coming....Nikki and I thought ok looks like we won't be filming this journey but @bunimmurray @eentertainment @wwe figured out the safest way to showcase this twin journey of pregnancy...I can't wait to relive it all again on November 12th 9pm on E!"

Instagram
Happy Halloween!

What an adorable dressed up duo! Brie was Cruella de Vil and Buddy, one of her dalmatians.

Instagram
Calm Before the Storm

Buddy and Birdie chillin' out before enjoying some Halloween fun!

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Boys

Brie wrote on Instagram, "My boys."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Mama and Buddy

For this sweet mother-son snap, Brie shared, "Mama + Buddy."

Instagram
Bryan's Biggest Fans

"Waiting to watch Dada back on @wwe #SmackDown" Brie wrote.

Instagram
Birdie & Her "Bud Bud"

Brie shared an adorable video of Birdie singing to her little brother, who she affectionally referred to as "Bud Bud."

Instagram
A Very Blessed Bellas Mom

The Bella twins' mom, Kathy Colace, paying a visit to her newborn grandkids! In July, the Total Bellas matriarch underwent a major medical procedure for a "mass on her brain stem" and thankfully she's now "on the road to recovery" according to Brie and Nikki.

Instagram
Peace Out

Buddy and Birdie both spreading the peace! 

Instagram
Brie's Boys

Bryan cradles his baby boy while smiling cheek to cheek on Sept. 26. Aw!

Instagram
Cuddles With Nana

"The greatest feeling to see your Nana hold your baby!!" Brie wrote in honor of her and Nikki's grandmother paying both boys a visit in late September.

Instagram
Best Friends Forever

Buddy and Matteo having what's sure to be the first of many playdates!

Instagram
Hangin' Out

Brie dubbed Buddy her "little koala" in this portrait taken while recording an episode of The Bellas Podcast.

Instagram
Family of Four

All together now!

Instagram
Father-Son Bonding

Bryan is all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot captured by Brie.

Instagram
Just Chillin'

"Trying to convince Buddy to be an Eagle Fan but I'm thinking he's leaning towards the Seahawks....at least my Bird is an Eagle girl!!" Brie wrote.

Instagram
Mom & Dad

Brie and Bryan share a sweet selfie with their man man, Buddy!

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

"Me and my boy," Brie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

Buddy is sound asleep on his mama. Too cute!

Instagram
Family Time

Buddy and Matteo pose with uncle J.J. and aunt Lauren.

Instagram
Buddy in Blue

Another adorable selfie of the mother-son duo!

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Buddy poses with his cousin and Brie's brother J.J.'s daughter Alice. "Can't believe she's not the youngest cousin anymore!!! Our sweet little Alice is 2 today!!!" Brie wrote.

Instagram
Football Fit

Fall, along with Buddy's first-ever football season, is here!

photos
For Brie's cutest pics with daughter Birdie, click here.

Don't forget to wish Brie (and Nikki) a happy birthday on social media! We know we will.

