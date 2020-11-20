The CW Will Say Goodbye to This Superhero Series After Season 4

Jefferson Pierce just got a little less powerful.
On Friday, Nov. 20, the CW announced that Black Lightning will come to an end after it airs its forth and final season in February 2021. Starring Prison Break alum Cress Williams as the titular superhero (a.k.a. Pierce), it follows a high school principal who decides to slip on his evil-fighting bodysuit after a local gang causes some trouble with an A+ student. Notably, it's remembered as the first DC superhero series with a Black lead.
While the exact reason for the cancelation has not been provided, showrunner Salim Akil did take to Instagram to thank the Black Lightning family.
"When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre," Akil wrote. "The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities."
"Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers and crew without whom none of this would've been possible," he continued. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've been able to do and the moments we've been able to create in bringing DC's first African-American family of super heroes to life for the culture."
While it's certainly disappointing news for Black Lightning fans, there is a silver lining. Just last week, news broke that a spinoff series titled Painkiller is officially in the works. It'll star Jordan Calloway, who will reprise his role as the eponymous character while Akil returns to write, executive produce and direct. As for when it'll premiere? The new series will air as the seventh episode of Black Lightning's final season, according to Deadline.
Akil added, "I'm extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller. Peace & Blessings."
