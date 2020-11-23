Celebrity Looks for Less: Score Exclusive Black Friday Fashion Deals

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Daily Pop agreed to create this content and we selected these products from our partners because they're offered at prices we think you'll like. If you buy something through our links, Shop With E! makes a commission on your purchase.
It's Cyber Week, shoppers! And you know what that means: Time to score deals on fabulous finds to gift to your family, friends and maybe even some treats for yourself. And do we have deals for you. From now through Dec. 13, we've got exclusive offers for E! readers from brands Avec Les Filles, Moda Luxe and KOIO.
From on-trend houndstooth cardis and faux-fur coats to always in-demand denim to bags and shoes to take you everywhere, we've got the goods so you can score celebrity style for less.
Shop the exclusive deals below—before they sell out!
Tie Dye Denim Trucker Jacket
Avec Les FillesSold By Avec Les Filles
The must-have print is to dye for in this utilitarian trucker. Originally $179.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $119.93 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Star Camo Rain Anorak
Avec Les FillesSold By Avec Les Filles
Camouflage made for standing out. A star jacquard camo print elevates the rain anorak. Features side and chest flap pockets, a removable hood and an adjustable waist drawcord. Originally $189.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $126.63 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Houndstooth Wool Blend Tweed Cardigan
Avec Les FillesSold By Avec Les Filles
Embrace your inner royal! Mod houndstooth feels current constructed in an oversized cardigan. Originally $199.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $133.33 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Lamb Leather Cropped Biker
Avec Les FillesSold By Avec Les Filles
A classic biker style gets an of-the-moment update in a sleek cropped silhouette. Features buttery-soft lamb leather, matte silver hardware, and an attached belt. Originally $299.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $200.33 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Cropped Lamb Leather Trucker
Avec Les FillesSold By Avec Les Filles
Casual luxury. Crafted in supple leather, a relaxed trucker jacket always feels current. Originally $299.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $200.33 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Notch Collar Faux Fur Coat
Avec Les FillesSold By Avec Les Filles
Stay warm in style with Avec Les Filles' best-selling cozy plush faux fur coat. Originally $189.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $126.63 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Single-Breasted Tweed Blazer
Avec Les FillesSold By Avec Les Filles
A tweed jacket is a wardrobe staple and this must-have option also channels Cher Horowitz à la Clueless. Originally $139.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $93.13 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Denim Pencil Skirt
Avec Les FillesSold By Avec Les Filles
The classic 5-pocket denim skirt is elevated with an on-trend raw-edge hem. Originally $89.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $56.63 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Men's Capri Onyx
KOIOSold By KOIO
In buttery full-grain calf leather, the Capri Onyx treats time's most elegant color contrast to an insanely versatile silhouette. Originally $268.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $214.40 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Men's Primo Castagna
KOIOSold By KOIO
The Primo Castagna features vegetable-tan Vachetta leather, hand brushed with a selection of waxes and oils to give it a light sheen. Complementing this high-end leather is a cream rubber sole. Originally $368.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $294.40 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Women's Capri Triple White
KOIOSold By KOIO
Any look, any day (and every day), in buttery full-grain calf leather, KOIO's Capri Triple White is the ultimate wardrobe cornerstone. Originally $268.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $214.40 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Desire Clutch
Moda LuxeSold By Moda Luxe
This dreamy blue faux leather clutch features a braided trim and decorative tassel. Originally $60.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $45.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Molly Clutch
Moda LuxeSold By Moda Luxe
This sharp clutch has a back slip pocket with hidden chain on back, so you can work is as a shoulder back too. Originally $110.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $75.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Olivia Wristlet
Moda LuxeSold By Moda Luxe
This gold leather wristlet was just made for the holidays—or any other time you want to add a little glam to your getup. Originally $80.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $50.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Layne Backpack
Moda LuxeSold By Moda Luxe
The gorgeous backpack feature matte faux croc leather, gold hardware and bottom feet. Inside features include two zipper compartments, an inner divider, one slip pocket and one zipper pocket. Originally $90.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $70.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Frenchie Clutch
Moda LuxeSold By Moda Luxe
Sporty and sleek, this faux leather clutch has perforated front with a center stripe. Originally $50.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $40.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).