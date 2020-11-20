Gordon Ramsay Donates $50,000 Toward Late MasterChef Junior Star Ben Watkins' Cancer Battle

Related : "MasterChef Junior" Star Ben Watkins Passes Away

Gordon Ramsay donated a hefty sum to try to save the life of MasterChef Junior's Ben Watkins.

On Monday, the popular season six contestant died at age 14 after battling a rare cancer. On Friday, Nov. 20, E! News confirmed that the MasterChef franchise host donated $50,000 to help fund the teen's medical costs in August. TMZ was the first to report the story.

Also in August, the Fox studio released a YouTube video showing Gordon and Ben's MasterChef Junior co-stars wishing him well. "If you can beat me in the MasterChef Junior kitchen, trust me, you can beat this," the celeb chef said in the clip. "God bless and lots of love, buddy."

The video also promoted a GoFundMe page set up to help cover Ben's cancer treatments. More than $206,000 out of a goal of $300,000 was raised.