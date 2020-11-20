The MixtapE! Presents Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and More New Music Musts

Related : Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Let Us "Inside The WAP"

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Time has ceased to have any meaning, but at least we can still count on new music Fridays to help us mark its passing.

And this week was a good one. From the release of a long-awaited debut album from rap's new princess to the first collaboration between two of pop's biggest male stars, there's a lot to be thankful for. These are our picks for the best of the best.