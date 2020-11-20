Latin Grammy AwardsCHARLI D'AMELIOTotal BellasVideosPhotos
You Can't Miss—Or Unsee—TLC's Dr. Pimple Popper & My Feet Are Killing Me Holiday Specials

This December, TLC is getting into the holiday spirit with two new specials, Dr. Pimple Popper: Season’s Squeezings and My Feet Are Killing Me: Under the Mistletoes. Watch a sneak peek.

TLC sure knows how to make use of good word play.

Just weeks after Lifetime, Hallmark, Netflix and Freeform shared their holiday lineups (anyone else also pumped for Mariah Carey's Apple TV+ Christmas special?), TLC has announced two seasonal episodes of beloved medical series, both set to air on Dec. 21. The first? Dr. Pimple Popper: Season's Squeezings. The second? My Feet Are Killing Me: Under the Mistletoes.

Look, freaky and repulsive medical procedures aren't exactly the first thing that comes to mind when we think about the year's final month and how to say goodbye with a bang, but uh, knowing that TLC will up the ante for both episodes gives us enough reason to tune in.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Dr. Pimple Popper: Season's Squeezings, Dr. Lee's office is dressed to the nines to spread holiday cheer as she works to make the lives of patients suffering from massive growths and unusual bumps a bit easier. One patient says, "Literally squirts out everywhere." If you're easily grossed out by pimple popping, consider this your warning. But the silver lining? They can certainly count on her to help.

As for what's going on with My Feet Are Killing Me: Under the Mistletoe, Dr. Ebonie, Dr. Brad and Dr. Sarah return to take care of a 30-year wart as Dr. Ebonie also discovers something wrong with her mother's feet. Throughout, you can also expect them to amp up the joy while giving back to local shelters in their community. 

The best part? TLC is hosting a "Watch-and-Win" sweepstakes on TLCme.com that's giving fans a chance to win $1,000 cash by simply keeping an eye open for a special code set to appear during both specials. Sounds like a perfect holiday gift. 

Dr. Pimple Popper: Season's Squeezings and My Feet Are Killing Me: Under the Mistletoes will premiere on Monday, Dec. 21 at 9 and 10 p.m. ET on TLC. 

