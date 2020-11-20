RHOA's Kandi Burruss Talks Baby Blaze's New Milestone & First Birthday Plans

Related : "RHOA" Star Gives Caller Advice on Nudist Brother-in-Law

They grow up so fast!

Kandi Burruss is sharing an update on baby Blaze's latest milestones ahead of her daughter's first birthday this weekend on Sunday, Nov. 22.

"She's walking well. She started walking over a month ago. So now she's just all over the place, she's terrorizing the house," Kandi told E! News exclusively while promoting the season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Dec. 6. "She's climbing the stairs now. We had to lower her bed because she was trying to get out of the bed, it was crazy. She very busy. She's so funny. She hasn't started talking yet, she babbles, but she doesn't really say like real words yet. I would say her walking is the best thing that she's doing right now because she's walking really good."

As for Blaze's personality, Kandi says she might be following in the footsteps of dad Todd Tucker.