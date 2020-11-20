Latin Grammy AwardsBobby Brown Jr.CHARLI D'AMELIOPeople's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

Watch Barack Obama Expertly Dodge Jimmy Kimmel's Sex Question

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, former president Barack Obama kept mum about his sex life with Michelle Obama. But he did open up about his daughters Sasha and Malia.

Barack Obama will never get caught slipping. 

During a Nov. 19 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the former president skillfully dodged a question about his and Michelle Obama's bedroom activities. 

"So a personal question," host Jimmy Kimmel began. "I asked this of your wife—I interviewed her in Tacoma last year—and she told me that, she said, 'The next time I see you, I will tell you the answer and I will tell you a story.' But I haven't seen her, so, on the night you did kill [Osama] Bin Laden, did you and Michelle make love?" 

Stunned by the question, Barack asked whether the former FLOTUS intended to actually answer that question. To which Jimmy confirmed, "Yes," adding, "When I read the book and you were talking about hearing people outside the White House chanting, 'USA! USA! USA!' I had an image in my head. I did."

But Barack wasn't giving in so easily. "I suspect she was asleep," the A Promised Land author shared. "'Cause the truth of the matter, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she'd be snoozing. So—Michelle goes to bed about 9 o'clock." 

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Over the Years

Of the many subjects the two covered, Barack also explained why he's afraid of his younger daughter, 19-year-old Sasha Obama.  

"The reason is because Sasha is a mini Michelle," he revealed, "and I'm afraid of Michelle and Sasha having seen that, basically has the same look and the same attitude." 

