TikTok's Charli D'Amelio Says She Knows She's a "Good Person" Amid Drama

Charli D'Amelio is ready to put this drama behind her.

After receiving backlash over a YouTube video called "Dinner With the D'Amelios," the TikTok star took to Twitter to announce she wasn't going to let the criticism bring her down.

"Tomorrow I will be back posting normal content with a smile on my face!" she wrote on Thursday, Nov. 19. "At the end of the day, I know I am a good person with a good heart and I will never change that about myself. I love you all!!"

The video featured Charli sharing a meal with her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, their parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio and YouTube star James Charles. At one point, Charli, who has about 98.5 million followers on TikTok, reflected on how the one-year anniversary of her social stardom was approaching and how she wished she could reach 100 million followers by then.

"Ugh, I wish I had, like, more time," she said, "because imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil."

James then asked if 95 million was "not enough" for her, to which Charli replied, "Well, I was just, like, saying, like, even numbers."