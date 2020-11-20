See Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber Team Up for the First Time With "Monster" Music Video

Related : Shawn Mendes' 5 Best Career Moments

What's better than one pop heartthrob? Two.

On Friday, Nov. 20, fans were given a gift in the form of Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's first musical collaboration: "Monster." The song and music video dropped in tandem, marking the second single from Mendes' upcoming fourth studio album, Wonder. Ahead of the record's December release, the dueting Canadian stars gave fans something to talk about with the dark and moody visuals and lyrics about the overwhelming and potentially ravaging effects of fame and its impact on identity.

As Mendes asked in the chorus, "What if I, what if I trip? / What if I, what if I fall? / Then am I the monster? / Just let me know."

For his part, Bieber reflected on his trajectory in the limelight. "I was 15 when the world put me on a pedestal / I had big dreams of doin' shows and making memories / Made some bad moves tryna act cool, upset by their jealousy / Lifting me up, lifting me up / And tearing me down, tearing me down," he sang. "I'll take responsibility for everything I've done / Holding it against me like you're the holy one."