Amal Clooney Jokes She and Meryl Streep Have ''Both Been Married'' to George Clooney

Have no fear: There's plenty of George Clooney to go around.
Meryl Streep introduced Amal Clooney during the online ceremony for the CPJ International Press Freedom Awards on Thursday, Nov. 19. Amal, whose work as a human-rights attorney and activist has earned her this year's Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award, joked about her famous husband as she thanked Meryl for the kind words.
"You are an inspiration as a woman, as an artist, as a press-freedom advocate," Amal told Meryl in her virtual acceptance speech. "I know I can't ever hope to win the number of awards that you've won, but it does occur to me that we have something special in common, which is that we've both been married to my husband. And honestly, the fact that you did it as Mr. and Mrs. Fantastic Fox just makes that so much less awkward."
Indeed, George, 59, and Meryl, 71, haven't appeared together in many projects. But they did both voice the married foxes in Fantastic Mr. Fox, the Oscar-nominated 2009 stop-motion adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel.
Amal, 42, isn't kidding about Meryl needing ample space in her trophy case. The Mamma Mia! star has won three Academy Awards, not to mention holding the record as the most Oscar-nominated performer ever with a whopping 21 (!) nods. One of those nominations was for the harrowing 2013 drama August: Osage County, which George produced.
George and Meryl have had each other's backs in the past. After President Donald Trump tweeted that Meryl was "overrated" following her criticism of him in her blistering 2017 Golden Globes speech, George was quick to defend her with his trademark wit. "I've always said that about Meryl," Clooney quipped to People. "She's maybe the most overrated actress of all-time. She and I worked together on Fantastic Mr. Fox as husband and wife, and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she's overrated."
The mutual love goes back even further than that. During the 2013 Brittania Awards, Julia Roberts presented a prize to George by reading a letter that Meryl had penned. The message referred to the Ocean's Eleven charmer as "the dream boyfriend you have right out of college—sophisticated, older, knowledgeable about the ways of the world unlike all the callous, dopey undergraduates you so recently dated."
Clearly, George is a catch, regardless of whether he has two legs or four.