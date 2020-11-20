Orlando Bloom Rallies Around Pirates of the Caribbean Stunt Double Who Is Fighting ALS

Not all treasure is silver and gold, mate.
Orlando Bloom knows that friendship is invaluable, and this week he's speaking out in support of a longtime friend.
The star explained on Instagram that his former Pirates of the Caribbean stunt double, Zach Hudson, is battling ALS and in need of donations for treatment and other bills.
Orlando wrote on Thursday, Nov. 19, "We are living in some challenging times and I imagine in some ways that we are all ‘walking our desert'. I wanted to share a link for a man that I respect and admire."
He went on to introduce Zach, who "always had a smile on his face whatever the challenge before him was."
The Pirates actor wrote, "He is currently bravely fighting ALS which is progressing much faster than expected," and encouraged fans of the film franchise to donate to "this wonderful family." Orlando added, "Wishing you all health and happiness as we move thru these difficult days."
Zach's GoFundMe page (which has a goal of raising $100,000) reveals that the 48-year-old performer is a father to four sons. He also shares two young daughters, aged 1 and 3 years old, with his wife Monica Braunger Hudson in Los Angeles.
Neither parent is able to work at the moment, though they are hopeful Zach can take part in a stem cell trial in the future.
He has done stunt work for basically all of our favorite TV shows and movies, including Spider-Man, Ford v Ferrari, Teen Wolf, Grimm, Entourage, Community, The Mindy Project, Mad Men, Veronica Mars, ER, Charmed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and, most importantly, New Girl, where he met his wife Monica on set.
In fact, Monica has been Zooey Deschanel's stunt double for more than 10 years. The actress posted on Instagram on Thursday to rally around her "wonderful" friend Zach and his family.
She wrote, "If you love Jess from New Girl, then you love Monica, she was a huge part of bringing so many comedic moments to life... Tragically her husband was diagnosed with ALS earlier this year and because of covid, they're unable to work and in need of help with expenses for treatment, equipment and bills."
Zooey urged fans to donate a few dollars if they can, because "On top of all this she's looking after her two very young daughters."
We're pretty sure this is what Jess meant when she said, "Sometimes I think I was bred in a lab to help people." And their kindness is not going unnoticed, as the family has already raised more than $50,000.
The GoFundMe page describes Zach as having "a heart of gold" and "a burst of life that anyone would be so lucky to have in their lives." It reads, "Since Covid has shut down the city, they have all been stuck in their condo as they watch their beloved, fun, normally high energy, extremely physically fit father, deteriorate in front of their very eyes. There are no words to truly describe what they are facing."
