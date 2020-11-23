Dr. Oz Shares His 8 Best Tips On How to Celebrate The Holidays Safely

Related : Dr. Oz's Big Plans After the Coronavirus Pandemic

Have yourself a healthy little Christmas.

The 2020 holiday season is going to look very different given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And though we've all been social distancing for over nine months, this will be the first Thanksgiving where your entirely family isn't crammed together at the same table or attending a public Christmas tree lighting.

However, it is still possible to safely celebrate the upcoming holidays with loved ones, according to Dr. Oz. But that doesn't mean there aren't best practices to follow.

"I do want you having Thanksgiving and Christmas and any other holiday but in a safe way," the health expert and TV host told E! News. "Our duty to our nation and to our family is to enjoy our holiday of importance so we don't get COVID fatigue but do it in a way that is socially responsible, so everyone is protected."

But with so much uncertainty, it can be overwhelming and stressful to try and plan a healthy holiday get-together, from where to host a small gathering or how to safely serve the food.