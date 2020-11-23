Have Faith in These Victoria's Secret Angels Holiday Gift Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Gift giving just got a little easier thanks to some holiday angels.
As Christmas and Hanukkah quickly approach, the search is on to find that perfect holiday gift. Fortunately, a few Victoria' Secret Angels are here to help.
Your favorite models including Barbara Palvin and Romee Strijd took time out of their busy schedule to share the presents they recommend for that picky family member or friend. And in between recommending pajamas, fragrances and more, the ladies also couldn't help but share what they are looking forward to in the weeks to come.
"The holidays are always my favorite time of the year," Jasmine Tookes exclusively shared with E! News. "The spirit and energy is always so exciting. I'm looking forward to making new traditions with my new fiancé."
Romee, who is expecting her first child, added, "After COVID-19 and being so separated and not hugging each other...I would love for Christmas to be able to be together and that my family can hold the baby." We're crossing fingers!
Shimmer Flannel Long PJ Set
"Definitely a comfy PJ set from Victoria's Secret," Romee Strijd shared with E! News. "The red plaid flannel set would be my go to since it's warm and feels festive for the holidays."
4-in-1 Train Case
"Another great gift is a beauty bag to help reorganize all of your skincare and beauty products for the new year," Barbara Palvin shared.
Luxe Fine Fragrance Gift Set
"I always love to give my girlfriends fragrance for the holidays," Jasmine Tookes revealed. "You can never go wrong with it and Victoria's Secret has a scent for everyone!"
Victoria's Secret Sweatshirt Jogger Set
"For a cozy movie night with some hot chocolate, I would gift a hot chocolate mix set and a nice cozy sweatshirt jogger set," Barbara Palvin advised.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
"Another gift I always love getting is nice soft blankets for on the couch," Romee Strijd suggested to E! News readers. "Love to cuddle up with one and a movie around this time of year."
Lili Claspe Baby Link Choker
"I have an obsession with jewelry and I love to gift my family fun stuff like that!" Jasmine Tookes explained before recommending anything from Lili Claspe.
Twas Hot Chocolate Gift Crate
"There are so many traditions I am looking forward to," Barbara Palvin revealed to E! News. "It is my favorite time of the year. I love Christmas tree decorating and cooking all day with my family. I think what I am looking forward the most is to wear our Christmas PJs with my family and watch Christmas movies."
Faux Fur Slides
"You also can't go wrong with cozy house slippers to keep your feet warm!" Romee Strijd told E! News.
For Love & Lemons Frankie Mini Dress
"I love to gift anything leopard," Barbara Palvin confessed. "The For Love and Lemon's leopard dress is perfect if you feel like dressing up and feeling sexy but staying comfortable for a nice dinner at home."
