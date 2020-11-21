Latin Grammy AwardsCHARLI D'AMELIOTotal BellasVideosPhotos

Hoda Kotb, Thomas Rhett and More Celebrities Who Grew Their Families Through Adoption

On National Adoption Day, check out Sia, Sandra Bullock and more stars who expanded their families over the years through adoption.

By Megan Larratt Nov 21, 2020 11:00 AMTags
AdoptionCelebrities
Related: Hoda Kotb Details Her Secretive Adoption Process

The gift of family is an indescribable bond. 

There is something so valuable about this special kind love that comes in all shapes and sizes. There are a few unique ways to expand this close circle, and one of those methods is through adoption. 

With National Adoption Day Nov. 21, it's the perfect time to highlight several celebrities who have chosen this life-changing process.

In 2017, country star Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, adopted a special member of their family from Uganda—affectionately, an 18-month-old baby girl named Will Gray Akins.

"The word 'adopted' doesn't even make sense in my head anymore really," the "Die A Happy Man" singer said in an interview with People. "I know that it happened and I remember it very vividly, but it kind of feels like she has just always been here. Even though Willa Gray comes from [a] whole different part of the world, she's ours and it feels like she never wasn't."

photos
Celebs You Didn't Know Were Adopted

Several other stars have also grown their families this way, including Angelina Jolie, Hugh Jackman, Viola Davis and Hoda Kotb to name a few. 

Now more than ever, it's so important to be grateful for family and our loved ones. To see all of the celebrities who have expanded their special families through adoption, keep scrolling below!

Trending Stories

1

Wipeout Contestant Is Dead After Completing Obstacle Course

2

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Can't Keep Hands Off Each Other in Reunion

3

Harry and Meghan Let Pregnant Princess Eugenie Live in Their U.K. Home

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Thomas Rhett

The "Die a Happy Man" singer and his wife Lauren Akins adopted their daughter, Willa Gray Akins, from Uganda in 2017. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Neve Campbell

The House of Cards star and her partner JJ Feild revealed in June 2018 that they adopted a baby boy named Raynor. "It's the most incredible thing we've experienced," she shared on Instagram. 

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb

The Today co-anchor adopted a daughter named Haley Joy in February 2017. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Brandi Redmod

The Real Housewives of Dallas star adopted a baby boy named Bruin Charles in 2018. 

Rich Polk/NBC
Sia

The singer recently adopted two 18-year old boys in 2019. Although she keeps it quite private, she is loving the process of learning how to be a mom!

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for PETA
Jillian Michaels

The fitness guru and partner Heidi Rhoades adopted a daughter named Lukensia from Haiti in 2012 when she was 2 years old. Heidi also gave birth to the couple's son, Phoenix, in 2012.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Sandra Bullock

The Oscar winner first adopted son Louis in 2010 from New Orleans. She continued to spread the love and expanded her family in 2015 by adopting a daughter named Laila from the Louisiana foster care system.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mariska Hargitay

The Law & Order: SVU actress and hubby Peter Hermann adopted two children in 2011, a girl named Amaya and a boy named Andrew. The couple also share one biological son, August.

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
Hugh Jackman

His X-Men character, Wolverine, may have claws of steel, but the actor proved he has a heart of gold when he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness adopted son Oscar and daughter Ava in 2000 and 2005, respectively.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Viola Davis

The How to Get Away With Murder star and hubby Julius Tennon adopted daughter Genesis in 2011.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Charlize Theron

The Mad Max: Fury Road star is a proud mom to two children. She adopted son Jackson from South Africa in 2012 and daughter August joined the family in 2015.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

The superstar couple have three adopted children: son Maddox from Cambodia, son Pax from Vietnam and daughter Zahara from Ethiopia. Brad and Angie also have three biological children: daughter Shiloh and fraternal twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR
Kristin Davis

Just like her Sex and the City character, Charlotte York, the actress adopted a baby girl, Gemma Rose, in 2011.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Denise Richards

After having two girls, Lola and Sam, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, the blonde beauty decided to add one more daughter to her brood and adopted Eloise Joni in 2011.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Katherine Heigl

The 27 Dresses actress and husband Josh Kelley adopted baby girl Nancy Leigh from South Korea in 2009. The couple later welcomed another daughter, Adalaide Marie, into the family in 2012.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD
Meg Ryan

You could say it was true love when the actress met daughter Daisy True, who she adopted from China in 2006. Meg also has a biological son named Jack with ex-husband Dennis Quaid.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Calista Flockhart

The Ally McBeal star adopted son Liam in 2001 as a single mother when he was just a newborn baby. She and husband Harrison Ford, whom she married in 2010, now both share parenting duties.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Image
Sharon Stone

The basic instinct of motherhood led the blonde beauty to adopt three boys. She welcomed son Roan in 2000 with ex-husband Phil Bronstein. After their divorce in 2004, sons Laird and Quinn were adopted in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sheryl Crow

The songstress became a mother to son Wyatt in 2007 and son Levi in 2010. The trio has been making beautiful music together ever since.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mary-Louise Parker

The Weeds star provided some solid roots for her daughter Caroline, who was adopted from Ethiopia in 2007. The Emmy winner also has a biological son named William with actor Billy Crudup.

Rex/REX USA
Madonna

The "Material Girl" is a mom to biological kids Lourdes and Rocco and adopted son David, who joined the family in 2006 from Malawi.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jamie Lee Curtis

The Scream Queens actress has two adopted children with husband Christopher Guest: daughter Annie and son Tom.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Connie Britton

The Nashville star adopted son Eyob from Ethiopia in 2011.

Matt Turner/Liaison
Nicole Kidmam & Tom Cruise

The divorced couple shares two adopted kids: daughter Isabella and son Connor.

Kevin Parry/WireImage.com
Lionel Richie

The singer-songwriter and ex-wife Brenda Harvey informally adopted daughter Nicole Richie in 1983 when she was 2 years old. They made the process official when she was 9.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Julie Andrews

The Sound of Music actress and deceased-husband Blake Edwards adopted two daughters, Amy and Joanna, in 1974 and 1975, respectively.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Edie Falco

The Nurse Jackie star is a mother to two adopted kids. She welcomed son Anderson into the family in 2005 and daughter Macy in 2008.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for A24
Ewan McGregor

The Scottish actor and wife Eve Mavrakis have four daughters together. They adopted daughter Jamiyan in 2006 from Mongolia, where the actor worked on the documentary series, Long Way Around. The also adopted daughter Anouk in 2011.

Andrew Walker/Variety/REX Shutterstock
Cate Blanchett

The Oscar winner and hubby Andrew Upton have four children together. The couple share three biological sons named Dashiell, Roman and Ignatius and an adopted daughter named Edith.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Nia Vardalos

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding star and husband Ian Gomez adopted their daughter, Ilaria, in 2008.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Who Adopted Children

Trending Stories

1

Wipeout Contestant Is Dead After Completing Obstacle Course

2

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Can't Keep Hands Off Each Other in Reunion

3

Harry and Meghan Let Pregnant Princess Eugenie Live in Their U.K. Home

4

Why Ryan Reynolds' Kids Have Been Both the Pro and Con of Quarantine

5

Watch Barack Obama Expertly Dodge Jimmy Kimmel's Sex Question

Latest News

Hoda Kotb and More Stars Who Grew Their Families Through Adoption

Candace Cameron Bure Wants Christian Community to “Celebrate" Sex

Why Scott Disick Allegedly Messaged This Love Island Star

Harry and Meghan Let Pregnant Princess Eugenie Live in Their U.K. Home

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Harry Thinks Princess Diana Interview Controversy Is "Horrid"

Euphoria Star Lukas Gage Reacts to “S—t Talking” Director