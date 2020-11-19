Olivia Culpo Undergoes Surgery for “Excruciatingly Painful” Endometriosis

Related : "The Rundown": Olivia Culpo Gets Pranked

Olivia Culpo is sharing some of the less "glamorous" parts of her life.

The fashionista opened up about getting surgery on Wednesday, Nov. 18, for her endometriosis in order to create "more awareness" about the disease.

She explained on Thursday, Nov. 19, that the condition causes tissue from her uterine lining to painfully "grow in other random parts" of the body. She said it can also interfere with fertility and how her chocolate cysts impacted her overall health and happiness.

Olivia shared raw hospital photos of herself on Instagram, while writing, "To top things off it is excruciatingly painful but nearly impossible to see through an ultrasound... I have been in agony for years around my period and I was misdiagnosed countless times by doctors."

The 28-year-old said she was confusingly told to take more Tylenol, to rest more and that her ultrasounds appeared normal.

"I know a lot of people out there in the Endo community are familiar with these diagnoses which is why I am so passionate about this," Olivia continued. "Painful periods are not normal!!!"