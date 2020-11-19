See Stormi Webster Shower Mom Kylie Jenner With Compliments in Holiday Baking Video

Kylie Jenner has the sweetest little sidekick.
On Thursday, Nov. 19, Stormi Webster joined mom Kylie for another festive cooking video on the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's YouTube channel. Once more, the mother-daughter duo got into the Christmas spirit.
Yet, rather than create holiday cookies, Kylie and Stormi made Grinch-themed cupcakes in honor of the mother of one's new beauty collection inspired by the popular Christmas film. Like in their past baking videos, Kylie and Stormi were dressed in matching pajamas.
Of course, this time, the duo wore Grinch-themed sleepwear. A total natural in front of the camera, the two-year-old declared, "We're making cupcakes! Yeah!"
What was even cuter? Stormi's many compliments for mom Kylie.
As Kylie began icing her cupcake to look like the Grinch, Stormi assured her mother, "You got this mommy."
After discussing her favorite parts of The Grinch—spoiler: it's Max the Dog and the waffles—Stormi uttered another sweet compliment.
She noted, "I love you so much."
In response, Kylie said, "I love you more."
Just when we thought things couldn't get cuter, Kylie's daughter with Travis Scott told the lip kit mogul that she was "so beautiful."
Too cute!
Despite eating the candy that was meant for decorating, Stormi was an excellent helper in the kitchen. Not only did the little one help add the ingredients, but she also assisted with cracking the eggs.
"You did it ok," Kylie assured her daughter. "Oh, there's a big shell in there. Don't worry, mommy's gonna save the day."
For the final result of Kylie and Stormi's cupcakes, watch the YouTube video below.
You can find Kylie and Stormi's other twinning moments by scrolling through the images below.
