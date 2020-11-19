Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Begins 5-Month Prison Sentence in College Admissions Scandal

Related : Lori Loughlin Begins 2-Month Prison Sentence

Mossimo Giannulli has officially begun his prison sentence.

The fashion designer is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Lompoc, Calif., a spokesperson from the Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs tells E! News. This is where he will remain for the next five months, more than twice as long as the sentence his wife Lori Loughlin is currently serving. In August, Giannulli, 57, was handed down five months, as well as two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine as a result of his role in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin, 56, was sentenced to two months in prison, along with two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine.

As part of a plea agreement three months earlier, Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. They both initially pleaded not guilty in 2019. On Oct. 30, the former Fuller House actress reported to FCI-Dublin, a federal prison in Calif.

"Lori was upset, but is putting on a brave face for the family," a source told E! News in October. "She's trying to be strong. She's ready to get in and out and close the door on this chapter."

A second source echoed, "She was very nervous, but she wanted to go first and get it over with. It's been hanging over her head for so long. She is hopeful that she can be home for the holidays and put this behind her."