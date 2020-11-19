Bobby Brown Jr.TransformationsThe Fresh Prince of Bel-AirPeople's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

Jason Momoa's Gift to a Young Superfan With Cancer Is Guaranteed To Warm Your Heart

After Aquaman superfan Danny went viral, Jason Momoa surprised him with a sweet FaceTime call that will bring you to tears. Scroll on to watch.

Aquaman made a little boy's dreams come true. 

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Jason Momoa—who portrayed the superhero in the 2018 film—shared a touching video on Instagram of his FaceTime conversation with a 7-year-old superfan named Danny, who is battling a rare brain cancer. 

In the clip, the 41-year-old can be seen answering the call from Danny, in which the little boy screamed, "Hi, Aquaman! I'm so excited." 

A smiling Jason replied, "You are so beautiful. You're excited? I'm excited. I've been hearing about you all over from all of my friends and I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you're doing."

After telling his idol that he was doing well, Danny went into detail about his love for dolphins, to which Jason asked, "Have you ever rode a dolphin?"

Unfortunately, Danny not only has never rode one, he's also never seen one in person. Naturally, the Game of Thrones alum promised to "make that happen."

"I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer," Jason wrote in the video's caption. "I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him."

As Internet lovers may recall, Danny melted hearts earlier this week when a video of him excitedly opening his Aquaman action figure went viral. "Oh my gosh, it's my favorite one!" he squealed. "Aquaman! I love Aquaman!"

