Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Reveals Why He Really Unfollowed Brian Kelley on Instagram

Fans shouldn't stress about the state of Florida Georgia Line, according to Tyler Hubbard, one half of the country music duo.
Though the artist did confirm he briefly unfollowed bandmate Brian Kelley on social media earlier this month, Tyler explained to host Storme Warren on SiriusXM's Exit 209 that there's no bad blood between the friends.
Tyler, who virtually appeared alongside Brian on the show on Thursday, Nov. 19, insisted that Florida Georgia Line is still very much intact, explaining, "I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on. And, and I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your stories right now. So I'm just going to, so that's why I'm unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You're still my brother.' I just didn't want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn't a big deal."
He shared that this isn't the first time he and Brian have butted heads, telling Storme, "We've went to therapy, we've sat with each other and wanting to kill each other at times. But by the end of it, we were hugging it out. You know what I mean? Because we're brothers and that's what brothers do."
Despite the recent hiccup, Tyler said that he and Brian are not only on "great terms," but they're "feeling stronger than ever" and excited about the future of the band.
Brian echoed that sentiment, telling Storme, "We were literally on a call yesterday, just showing up the last details of our record and working on getting some touring cities out here soon and a couple of announcements, but, um, no, just in that came through in the middle of our team call and we're just like, well, that's interesting we are on a phone call together right now talking about the future."
Tyler—who just welcomed his third child with wife Hayley Hubbard—recently had to put his career on pause after he tested positive for the coronavirus just before the Country Music Awards. The singer isolated from his family in a tour bus that was parked in the driveway, but he has since returned home after testing negative.
While the duo may face some bumps along the country music road, it sounds like Florida Georgia Line is here to stay.