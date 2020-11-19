Bobby Brown Jr.TransformationsThe Fresh Prince of Bel-AirPeople's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

Rihanna's Latest Hair Transformation Features a Mullet You Have to See to Believe

Rihanna turned heads for all the right reasons when she stepped out for dinner with a mullet. See how she epically transformed her hair in the middle of quarantine.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 19, 2020 6:04 PM
Rihanna's the only girl in the world who could pull off this look. 

In the middle of quarantine, the music superstar stepped out for a rare dinner outing on Nov.17. As the 32-year-old headed to celebrity hot-spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., photographers spotted her with a brand-new hairstyle. Oh yes, ladies and gentlemen: Rihanna is rocking a mullet!

The singer arrived at the empty restaurant around midnight local time sporting a comfortable graphic t-shirt featuring a marijuana leaf logo. She completed her look with printed green and white pants, white heels and sunglasses.

Rihanna's hairstylist Yusef was also there to enjoy the late-night meal with his close friend. However, he has yet to share any details about his client's latest hair transformation.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Rihanna has used her voice online to encourage her fans and followers to vote. She also worked hard to pull off an unforgettable fashion show.

photos
Rihanna's Best Looks

Back in October, Rihanna teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to release her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2. The designer praised the show as having "extreme levels of inclusivity" including looks for her male fans.

Fashion aside, Rihanna is just one of the many celebrities to debut a new hairstyle during quarantine. We compiled just some of the many transformations in our gallery below.

BACKGRID
Rihanna

While stepping out for a late-night dinner with her celebrity hairstylist, the Grammy winner sports a new mullet. 

Instagram
Ciara

The singer had celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez dye her hair a cool blue just in time for winter.

Instagram
Joe Manganiello

Say hello to blue! "Time to go to work..." the actor shared on Instagram while at the gym. 

Instagram
Cardi B

"Ya like my hair," the rapper asked her fans while sporting a new hair color from Joico thanks to celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez

Instagram/Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber

"Pink is punk," the supermodel shared on Instagram after celebrity hairstylist Guido Palau helped "direct my dreams of going pink." 

Instagram
Lady Gaga

"Hello Merpeople. Rocking color by @fredericaspiras named after his mother who just passed...Suzie's Ocean Blonde. I love you Freddie," the music superstar shared on Instagram. "This was extra special glamour with love." Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras used Joico products to complete the look. 

Instagram
Antoni Porowski

The Queer Eye star made his 4.5 million Instagram followers do a double-take after he debuted his buzzcut.

Instagram
Ariel Winter

The actress debuts platinum blonde hair after rocking red hair for a few months. "Winter Is Coming," she captions her Instagram.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

"Matching mohawks," Cyrus wrote alongside the pic. 

 

Instagram
Dwyane Wade

The NBA star shows off his fiery red hair on social media over the weekend. "When they think they know—switch it up," he captioned his Instagram post that revealed his major transformation.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus

The superstar singer debuted her pixie mullet on Instagram Story. To achieve her new look, Miley's go-to hairstylist Sally Hershberger talked Tish Cyrus through the process via FaceTime.

Taylor Swift / Instagram
Taylor Swift

The Lover singer recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical ensemble and beauty look that will make you dream of summer. She appeared to dye her hair with a few of her stands looking blue and pink.

Instagram
Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The actress debuts a major hair change, one that she did herself! "That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her locks.

Chris Pratt/Instagram
Chris Pratt

With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing. 

Instagram
Chris Lane

The country singer participated in Schick Hydro's #ShaveFromHome challenge to help raise money for out-of-work barbers during COVID-19. With the help from his Schick Hydro5 Sense Hydrate and Schick Hydro Groomer, Chris showed off his transformation on Instagram

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video. 

Instagram
Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.

Twitter
Pauly D

The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."

Instagram
Chris Noth

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

Instagram
Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Instagram
Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Instagram
Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Instagram
Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Instagram
Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Twitter
Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Twitter
Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"

Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham

In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.

Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

