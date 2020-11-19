American Horror Story Announced Its Newest Season 10 Cast Member With the Freakiest Audition Tape

Related : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Remember just how icky you felt when Ryan Murphy made us repeatedly stare at teeny-tiny holes during American Horror Story: Cult?

That uncomfortable sensation is rooted in science as some people have trypophobia, a fear of a small cluster of holes or small little bumps. In fact, Sarah Paulson had to face her own fear of holes to play her season seven character, Ally.

Murphy has since managed to keep our hairs raised with creepy themes and scarier phenomena. And season 10 looks like it'll be no exception. While the storyline behind the next AHS installment has been kept secret, Murphy has teased fans with several images of razor-sharp teeth.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, he shared a cast update and introduced the latest star tapped for the series: Stephen Novich. Nope, the actor isn't known quite as well as series regulars like Paulson or Emma Roberts. Instead, Murphy tapped the writer and director because he has a unique title on his resume: contortionist.