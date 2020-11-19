Cara Delevingne Is Now the Co-Owner of a High-Tech Sex Toy Company

Related : Cara Delevingne Claps Back at Justin Bieber's Rankings

Cara Delevingne is getting busy with the sex toy business.

The supermodel has officially added a new title to her resume: co-owner of sex toy company, Lora DiCarlo. Serving also as creative director, the catwalk star announced her latest role on Thursday, Nov. 19 in an Instagram post. "@loradicarlo_hq vision represents so much of what I stand for – women-led, femme-focused, and pleasure inclusive," she told fans online. "I am so excited to step into this role and contribute in a creative capacity with Lora and her team. Their award-winning products are redefining how people explore, experience, and take ownership of their pleasure."

Founder Lora DiCarlo also personally welcomed the company's new "partner in pleasure," sharing, "We are setting out on a mission to destigmatize sexuality, and I couldn't be more proud to have actress, model, and activist @caradelevingne join Lora DiCarlo as a Co-Owner and Creative Advisor."

She added, "Our team and Cara will work together to continue pushing the boundaries of sexual wellness for all."