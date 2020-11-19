Nikki Bella Gives an Update on Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Move to Napa

Like many people, Nikki Bella turned to online shopping to pass the time throughout quarantine—however, while most of us were stocking up on video games to keep us entertained or comfy athleisure to lounge in, Nikki bought a house!
The Total Bellas star revealed as much on the latest episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, telling Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and guest co-host Natasha Parker all about her and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's impending move to Napa Valley.
"It's been my biggest online purchase yet," Nikki said of her new house. "That's what COVID did to me. My sister and I were so sick of being super pregnant in the desert. Like, when I went into labor it was 118 degrees."
Now that baby Matteo is here, the family of three is just waiting for Artem to wrap filming on this season of Dancing With the Stars so they can all be together in their new home.
And lucky for Nikki, her sister Brie Bella won't be too far, either—the twins previously announced that both of their families are relocating from Phoenix to Napa Valley.
"We're like, okay, our vision boards say we're going to be in Napa when we're 60 years old, but why are we waiting?" Nikki said on the podcast, recalling her conversation with Brie that led to their decision. "Like, what if we're in lockdown forever?"
"So we go on Zillow," Nikki added. "Brie gets a good house. I got a house. Now I can't get away from her."
Plus, Artem and Brie's husband Daniel Bryan "hate" now them, she joked: "They're like, 'What did you guys buy?! And put offers on?!'"
The decision was particularly shocking for Artem, who, as Tayshia pointed out, put so much work into their current house. Nikki even described it as her "dream home."
"I haven't even lived there for a year and it took me two years to build it," she revealed, noting that Artem "was not happy in the beginning."
"And now he's become happy about it," Nikki expressed. "But I wonder how he truly feels deep down inside!"
However, Joe reassured Nikki that they're going to love it in Napa.
"I think you guys are gonna do, like, the whole, 'We're gonna make sourdough! We're gonna set up wine and cheese!'" he said. "The whole...very Parisian lifestyle, is what I'm thinking."
According to Nikki, "that's what we want."
Listen to the complete episode of Click Bait With Bachelor Nation here, and don't miss tonight's all-new episode of Total Bellas!