Lorde Reveals What Made Her "Peace Out" on Social Media in Rare Interview

Lorde has 20 million followers on social media, but for the past two years, she hasn't delighted fans with a single post.

While notoriously private, the 24-year-old singer used to be active on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, but in May 2018, she deleted most posts and stopped sharing content. In a new interview with her friend, Cazzie David for Interview magazine, she opened up about her decision to leave the platforms.

"Part of what made me peace out on social media," she told Larry David's daughter, "apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country."

Lorde said that consuming the culture of social media, "destroys the part of my brain that can make work," asking Cazzie, "how do you balance needing to have your finger on the pulse while also not going insane?"