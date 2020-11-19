All We Want For Christmas Is Mariah Carey’s Apple TV+ Special Featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

Related : Mariah Carey's 50th Anniversary: E! News Rewind

All we want for Christmas is more Mariah Carey—and we're getting it!

As if the overnight transition from Halloween to November (officially the holidays, in Carey's world) didn't give us enough reason to blast her iconic holiday tune, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," the 50-year-old pop star has whipped together a new TV event aptly-titled Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, which will air on Friday, Dec. 4 on Apple TV+.

Here's the official synopsis: "Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry."

Because no one does over-the-top like Carey, we're also getting a soundtrack single and music video for "Oh Santa!," which features Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.