Pete & ArianaGrey's AnatomyThe CrownPeople's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

Why The Hills Made Dan Levy "Take a Hiatus" From Watching Reality TV

During a recent interview, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy explained why reality television stopped being “magical” for him after The Hills.

By Mona Thomas Nov 19, 2020 3:37 PMTags
The HillsJimmy FallonCelebrities
Related: Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Breaks from reality TV are sometimes needed, just ask Dan Levy

During a virtual Nov. 18 interview on The Tonight Show, the Canadian actor shared why he had to take a mini vacation from reality television shows prior to creating The Hills-inspired Schitt's Creek.

"I worked in reality TV before I did [Schitt's Creek]. I was working on MTV with The Hills for a long time, a show that some people might know," the Emmy winner told Jimmy Fallon. "And I was doing the after show for The Hills. And when you work so closely with a reality television show, and I loved The Hills, but it kind of takes the magic out of the experience of watching reality television ‘cause you kind of end up knowing too much about how it works."

Dan, who was also featured in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue as "Sexiest Man in Quarantine" continued, "So I had to take like a long hiatus and then quarantine happened, and I had quite literally watched every show on television, and so I finally just resolved myself to just accepting the fact that I only have reality TV left. Not to diminish the genre, but it started, and then it became a problem."

photos
Simply the Best 25 Schitt's Creek Secrets Revealed

The 37-year-old screenwriter and director revealed that he "started with a Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "ended with a Below Deck Mediterranean."

He also discussed his experience at the 2020 Emmy Awards back in September. It was Dan's first time receiving the prestigious award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Trending Stories

1

Brooks Laich Responds to Julianne Hough’s Divorce Filing

2

Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dead at 28

3

John Legend Reacts After Michael B. Jordan Becomes New ''Sexiest Man''

"We kind of describe it like, you know those kind of, like, ‘Host a Murder' board games where you invite a bunch of friends over, and each of you comes prepared with, like, ‘What's you're part? You're the doctor. You're the suspicious aunt,'" he explained. "It was like we were being hosted at one of those murder dinner parties, except we were all given the character of, like, ‘You're nominated for an award.' And then instead of someone getting murdered at the dinner, we just all got Emmys."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Brooks Laich Responds to Julianne Hough’s Divorce Filing

2

The Masked Singer Unmasks Serpent and Whatchamacallit

3

Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dead at 28

4

John Legend Reacts After Michael B. Jordan Becomes New ''Sexiest Man''

5

Demi Lovato Shaves Her Head in Daring Makeover

Latest News

Lorde Reveals What Made Her ''Peace Out'' on Social Media

Derick Dillard Reveals the TMI Reason the Duggars Marry Young

Rockefeller Center Just Saved 2020 With This Epic Clapback

All We Want For Christmas Is Mariah Carey’s Apple TV+ Special

Why The Hills Made Dan Levy "Take a Hiatus" From Reality TV

NeNe Leakes Clears Up That French Montana Cheating Rumor

Exclusive

Why O.G. Saved By the Bell Fans Will Love the Reboot