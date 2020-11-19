Taylor Swift Just Switched Up Her Hair and Fans Think It's a Red Easter Egg

Apple Music

It was just days ago that Swift spoke out about her beloved song "All Too Well," from the Red album. During an interview on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums podcast, the artist revealed there's a 10-minute version of the song that includes the "F-word."

"It included the F-word and basically I remember my sound guy was like, 'Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.' And I was like, 'Sure,'" she recalled. "I ended up taking it home and listening to it. And I was like, 'I actually really like this but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.'"

Now fans are hoping Swift releases the full version when she drops her re-recorded music. For now, let's take a trip down memory lane through all of Swift's musical eras with her hair evolution below!