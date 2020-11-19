WWE’s Maryse Debuts New Moisturizer to Help Knockout Wrinkles and Dryness

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Star of USA's Miz & Mrs. Maryse Mizanin is known for finishing fights and having beautiful, glowing skin. So much so, that the WWE superstar has partnered with innovative, clean and cruelty-free beauty brand Volition Beauty to help you settle your skin battles once and for all.

From being an entrepreneur, mom to Monroe and Madison, wife to Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and so much more, it's no surprise caffeine is a staple in Maryse's daily routine. When trying to find a natural caffeine source for her diet and skin, she came across Yaupon tea. The WWE star's love for the ancient health secret prompted her to include it in her collaboration with Volition Beauty.

The conception of Maryse's moisturizer began with a simple idea: What if you could wake up the glow in your skin with a caffeinated tea leaf? The result: A Yaupon Tea-Glow Awakening Moisturizer that serves as a skin pick-me-up to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and transform the look of morning puffiness.