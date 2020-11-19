Prince William Reacts to BBC Investigation Into Infamous Princess Diana Interview

Related : Prince William & Kate Middleton Celebrate 9-Year Anniversary!

Prince William is weighing in after a BBC reporter was accused of forging documents in order to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

Journalist Martin Bashir allegedly used fake bank statements to persuade Diana to agree to be interviewed for BBC Panorama. The accusations caused the media organization to hire independent investigators to "get to the truth" of the infamous royal interview, appointing former Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson to lead the mission.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to be "tentatively" welcoming the investigation.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace and obtained by E! News on Nov. 18, Prince William said, "The independent investigation is a step in the right direction." The 38-year-old dad added, "It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."

William was about 13 years old when his mom's Panorama interview came out.