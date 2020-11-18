Brooks Laich’s Response to Julianne Hough’s Divorce Filing Leaves Us With More Questions About Split

The latest update in the Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich breakup leaves more questions than answers.
Documents obtained by E! News reveal that Brooks responded to Julianne's Nov. 2 divorce petition just three days later, on Nov. 5. Like the Dancing With the Stars alum, Brooks cited irreconcilable differences as being the catalyst for his split from Julianne. He is not seeking spousal support from her and each party will pay for their own attorney fees in connection to the divorce.
What's interesting about these documents is that a separation date is not listed, leaving much speculation on the exact timeline of the breakup.
In May, the former couple announced their plans to separate after three years of marriage.
"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the two said a joint statement at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."
However, in July, insiders claimed that the duo was considering a romantic reunion. They even celebrated Julianne's 32nd birthday together.
"With the world now on pause, Julianne doesn't have the distractions she had several months ago and finds herself missing Brooks," a source explained to E! of how Julianne and Brooks' relationship changed during the coronavirus pandemic. "It really hit her over her birthday that maybe she moved too quickly and didn't appreciate what she and Brooks had together."
In September, a source claimed the couple was back on, telling E! News, "The pandemic and time isolating together and apart has forced both of them to do some serious soul searching. Julianne realized that she misses Brooks' steadfast companionship. Julianne knows she has a good man in Brooks, and willing partner in resolving things between them."
The reunion was short-lived, as Julianne filed for divorce from the former hockey pro this month. However, with a relationship as up and down as Julianne and Brooks, is it possible this divorce filing isn't the end of the road? Only time will tell with these two.