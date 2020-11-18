Dream Kardashian Looks Just Like Dad Rob in New Adorable Photo

Dream Kardashian is totally dad Rob Kardashian's mini-me.
On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Rob took to Instagram to share another adorable photo of his daughter. However, while taking in this sweet snap, we couldn't help but notice how much little Dream looked like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
The Arthur George founder captioned the image, "It's a Beautiful day!"
In the photo, Dream beamed while wearing cute Nike leggings and a top featuring the colors orange, yellow and pink. Cute clothes aside, Dream's expression had us feeling nostalgic as it reminded us of a younger version of Rob.
And we aren't the only ones noticing the similarity!
One fan commented, "Rob's twin little daughter. She looks 100% like her dad."
Another follower even claimed that Dream resembled Rob's late father, Robert George Kardashian.
This latest post comes a week after Dream's fourth birthday. As we previously reported, Rob's daughter rang in her fourth birthday with a Disney-themed bash with family.
The birthday bash was certainly a Disney dream for Dream as it was filled with festive balloons, a beautiful cake and costumes galore.
The father of one paid tribute to his daughter by writing, "Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You"
In 2016, Rob and ex Blac Chyna welcomed Dream on Nov. 10. While the couple is no longer together, they are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter.
For a closer look at the new picture, and Dream's other cutest moments, scroll through the images below.
