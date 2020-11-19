Pete & ArianaGrey's AnatomyThe CrownPeople's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

These $30 Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets Have 3,197 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Buy them in every color!

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 19, 2020 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Affordable Finds
E-Comm: Amazon Fleece-Lined Leggings

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love leggings all year round, but in the winter, fleece-lined is optimal. So weather you're celebrating Thanksgiving outdoors this year (thanks COVID-19) or taking a crisp hike, there's an amazing, affordable pair of fleece-lined leggings on Amazon you'll want to try. They're by Baleaf, and come either with or without pockets and in several colorways. 

Shop them below and check out what reviewers have to say!

read
These $14 Beanies Have 2,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Baleaf Women's Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings

These high-waisted leggings are made of a moisture-wicking fabric. Shop them in black, army green, navy and more.

$30
Amazon

Reviewers are raving: 

"I'm 6 foot and most of that is in my legs so finding anything long enough is basically impossible. These not only reach about an inch above my ankle, but the waist actually comes up to my belly button, which is incredibly important in workout gear. Pulling these pants on was like stepping into a hug. The fleece is lightweight but cozy."

"It doesn't slip so I'm not constantly hiking it up, it's warmer than the other leggings, is not oddly narrow in the calves, and is not itchy, but pretty comfortable."

"These leggings don't attract pet hair. Other fleece lined leggings I've bought online are pet hair magnets, but these are not."

"Wore these this morning for my Sunday morning run. Thirty degrees. My legs were not cold!! I have to say, I have not had a single disappointment from Baleaf. Highly recommended!"

Trending Stories

1

Brooks Laich Responds to Julianne Hough’s Divorce Filing

2

The Masked Singer Unmasks Serpent and Whatchamacallit

3

Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dead at 28

Up next, our holiday gift guide for book lovers 2020.

Trending Stories

1

Brooks Laich Responds to Julianne Hough’s Divorce Filing

2

The Masked Singer Unmasks Serpent and Whatchamacallit

3

Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dead at 28

4

Demi Lovato Shaves Her Head in Daring Makeover

5

John Legend Reacts After Michael B. Jordan Becomes New ''Sexiest Man''

Latest News

Exclusive

Why O.G. Saved By the Bell Fans Will Love the Reboot

Zooey Deschanel Shares the Real Story Behind a Famous Elf Scene

Watch Jimmy Fallon Transform Into Harry Styles for “73 Questions”

Taylor Swift Switched Up Her Hair & Fans Think It's an Easter Egg

WWE superstar Maryse Debuts A New Knockout Moisturizer

These $30 Fleece-Lined Leggings Have 3,197 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Exclusive

Why the Jersey Shore Cast Is “Hopeful” Snooki Will Return