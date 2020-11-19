These $30 Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets Have 3,197 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love leggings all year round, but in the winter, fleece-lined is optimal. So weather you're celebrating Thanksgiving outdoors this year (thanks COVID-19) or taking a crisp hike, there's an amazing, affordable pair of fleece-lined leggings on Amazon you'll want to try. They're by Baleaf, and come either with or without pockets and in several colorways.
Shop them below and check out what reviewers have to say!
Baleaf Women's Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings
These high-waisted leggings are made of a moisture-wicking fabric. Shop them in black, army green, navy and more.
Reviewers are raving:
"I'm 6 foot and most of that is in my legs so finding anything long enough is basically impossible. These not only reach about an inch above my ankle, but the waist actually comes up to my belly button, which is incredibly important in workout gear. Pulling these pants on was like stepping into a hug. The fleece is lightweight but cozy."
"It doesn't slip so I'm not constantly hiking it up, it's warmer than the other leggings, is not oddly narrow in the calves, and is not itchy, but pretty comfortable."
"These leggings don't attract pet hair. Other fleece lined leggings I've bought online are pet hair magnets, but these are not."
"Wore these this morning for my Sunday morning run. Thirty degrees. My legs were not cold!! I have to say, I have not had a single disappointment from Baleaf. Highly recommended!"