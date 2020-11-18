Holiday Gift Guide for Book Lovers 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Everyone has that one distinct book lover in their life. You know who they are. They always carry a book with them, they will talk your ear off with unsolicited book reviews and they have a knack for grammar and writing. However, getting a unique gift for that individual can be harder than one would think because most likely they have already read a majority of the books on the best-seller lists. But don't worry friends, we are here to help you get creative this year!
From insightful celebrity memoirs and poetry collections to neck reading lights and grammar games, we flipped through the pages of the internet to find unique gifts the book lovers in your life will love.
Our 12 gift ideas for Book Lovers below!
I Would Leave Me If I Could.: A Collection of Poetry By Halsey
If you're a fan of Halsey's music, you will fall even more in love with her raw and passionate words. In her debut poetry book, the multi-talented artist delves into family ties, sexuality, mental illness and relationships. You're bound to find a part of yourself in her collection of poetry.
Amazon Kindle
The Kindle is arguably one of the best gifts for a book lover! Now waterproof with 2x the storage, you can take an unlimited library of books with you wherever you go!
One Life by Megan Rapinoe
In her must-read autobiography, US Womens national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe takes readers on a journey, revealing her life on and off the field. Her call for social justice will make every reader reflect on what they will do with their one life!
Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light
With three color temperature modes and brightness adjusters, this unique neck light will help you finish your page-turner at night.
STET! Dreyer's English: A Game for Language Lovers, Grammar Geeks, and Bibliophiles
Calling all grammar and language lovers! This fun game will put your knowledge and proof-reading skills to the test.
Famous Authors Classic T-Shirt
Show your appreciation for these famous authors with this unique tee! This would also make a great gift for the teachers in your life.
Round Glasses
A stylish and functional pair of glasses is a must for the passionate reader in your life. Zenni's offers a wide variety of glasses including blue light glasses for those who prefer to use tablet readers. They are also offering sitewide discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday from November 16-29 with code BM2020 and November 30 – December 4 with code CM2020.
A Promised Land by Barack Obama
The former President of the United States takes readers on a reflective journey of his life before and after the Oval Office as well as anecdotes from his tenure as president.
Merino Wool Blanket
Cozy up with this blanket while reading your favorite novels! This giant, handmade blanket is a great gift for anyone on your list.
Film for Her by Orion Carloto
Through photographs, poetry, prose, and a short story, Influencer Orion Carloto invites readers to remember the forgotten, reach into the past, find comfort in the present, and make sense of the intangible future.
Wise Owl Book Ends
Show off your book collection in style! This bookend will help keep your latest reads organized while adding to a fun touch to any room.
Assorted Penguins Zipper Pouch
Perfect for storing makeup and other on-the-go necessities, this pouch will allow you to take your love for reading to another level wherever you go.
For more gifting inspiration, check out Leslie Odom Jr.'s Holiday Gift Guide!