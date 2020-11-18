Amelia Hamlin Reveals Why Her Breast Reduction Surgery Was the "Worst Thing"

Amelia Gray Hamlin's nipple piercing became so infected that she was forced to undergo breast reduction surgery.

When it comes to the 19-year-old model's health, she has always been an open book with her millions of followers. That's why it's no surprise the reality TV personality recently opened up about the time she had breast reduction surgery at the age of 16.

In a resurfaced podcast interview with Dear Media's Skinny Confidential: Him & Her, Amelia explained how a badly-infected piercing led to the surgery.

"I had a 104 [degree] fever. 104. My left boob was out to here. I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever that is. It was the worst thing I've ever been through," she candidly shared in August. "I went to the emergency room, they told me, 'You have a kidney infection.''"

Amelia explained that her piercing ended up infecting her nipple, so she was sent to the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles to see a special disease doctor. She recalled her doctor saying, "You have strep in your left breast."