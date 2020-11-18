Dan Levy Reveals Why Schitt's Creek Movie Isn't Happening… Yet

Schitt's Creek became one of the few highlights of our quarantine. Though the final season debuted on Pop TV earlier this year, the comedy dropped on Netflix with a bang in October—and reminded us of all the reasons it rightfully swept, like, every Emmy category.
Fans are eager to see what the Roses are up to after season six, now that the quirky family of four is split up around the U.S. One fan-favorite idea is a spinoff centered on Alexis' life in New York, perhaps named after her reality show A Little Bit Alexis.
With fan theories flying, Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy addressed whether a movie may be on the horizon.
He exclusively told E! News on Wednesday, Nov. 18, that there are sadly no plans for a film... yet.
"I would love for there to be. I'm not ruling it out," said the 37-year-old writer. "It's very flattering that people want to know, but I would just say generally I think you need to let the good things settle for a minute. Let people finish the show. Let people sort of take a breath."
Dan continued, "And then if people are still interested and an idea comes to me and our cast is wanting to do it, then great."
He said the creative team had "cautiously ended" the series on purpose "when things were going really well." That means, as he put it, "I'm very sort of sensitive to overstaying your welcome in any capacity. So we'll see in a few years, if it all sort of comes together."
We're crossing our fingers that Johnny, David, Alexis and Moira—the "wayfaring thespian"—will return.
The cast and crew of Schitt's Creek are very close, considering Dan created it with his dad Eugene Levy. The pair also play father-and-son onscreen as David and Johnny, respectively.
Dan emotionally thanked Eugene at the Emmys in September when he won for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (among his other awards).
He said on the telecast, "I want to say thank you to my dad for giving me the reins to this show, even though I didn't have any experience in a writer's room, which saying that out loud right now feels like a wild choice on your part, but I'm grateful for it. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you."
In the meantime, Dan is poised to appear in the holiday flick Happiest Season, alongside Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza. Check it out on Hulu on Nov. 25.