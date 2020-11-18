Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Is "Scarred for Life" After Her Kids Walked in On Her Having Sex

Related : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about a parent's worst nightmare.

During a Nov. 17 episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, the Teen Moms 2 star got real about the embarrassing time her kids walked in on her having sex.

"I won't tell the story because I don't want to put my kids on blast," the 28-year-old shared with her co-host Vee Rivera, noting she's more "scarred" than they are. "Like, I'm more scarred for life than they are because I'm like, f--k, if they didn't have questions before, I don't know if they do. So, do I need to address them?"

The MTV star continued, "It's f--king life, and that's the thing. I worry sometimes about talking about things like this on the podcast, because I feel like I'm scared someone's going to call CPS, you know? But it's really part of f--king life. People have kids and they still want to have sex. We're all human, right? Of course, I wouldn't be mad if that happened. First, I would laugh and then I would be like, ‘Wow, I hope he's not traumatized.'"