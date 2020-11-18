Matthew McConaughey Defends Himself After Kate Hudson Calls Out Their Disastrous Onscreen Kiss

Alright, alright, alright, Matthew McConaughey is here to set the record straight about his onscreen kissing skills.
In October, Kate Hudson said on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast that she hasn't had the "best kissers" when it comes to her co-stars, noting McConaughey "had snot all over his face" during a scene in the ocean in the 2008 film Fool's Gold. Now, the 51-year-old actor is defending himself in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.
"In Fool's Gold," he said, "It's like, 'OK, here's the scene: You're in the middle of the ocean. You go under the water, so on 'Action,' go into the water and then come up out of the water like you're gasping for air. You're glad to be alive! Then you look at each other and you swim to each other and go into an embrace.'"
Let's just say, it wasn't the easiest scene to film. "There's a lot of salt water and snot and all kinds of stuff that are in between all those, and so you're doing that and you're like, 'OK, I think that worked, but did that look any good?'" said the actor. "They're like, 'No, we better do another take.'"
"So there were always, like, elements that made it harder to have a...We never got to have our nice romantic kiss yet," he continued before joking, "There's still time."
Fool's Gold is the second film McConaughey and Hudson have worked on together. Years before filming the movie, they played love interests in the 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
"So many of...Kate and I's kisses have been awkward," McConaughey told Yahoo! Entertainment. "We're still like, 'Hey, can we ever get a kiss where it's just like the temperature's right, and nobody's interrupting, and the ocean's not wiping us away, nobody's dropping stuff on us above our head?'"
As it turns out, for Hudson, her kiss with Billy Crudup in 2000's Almost Famous was her most enjoyable. Unfortunately, the moment didn't make the final cut.
"Billy was good," she recalled on the Goop podcast. "We had a kissing scene in the ice room."