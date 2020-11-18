Matthew McConaughey Defends Himself After Kate Hudson Calls Out Their Disastrous Onscreen Kiss

Related : Matthew McConaughey Back in 2003!: E! News Rewind

Alright, alright, alright, Matthew McConaughey is here to set the record straight about his onscreen kissing skills.

In October, Kate Hudson said on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast that she hasn't had the "best kissers" when it comes to her co-stars, noting McConaughey "had snot all over his face" during a scene in the ocean in the 2008 film Fool's Gold. Now, the 51-year-old actor is defending himself in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

"In Fool's Gold," he said, "It's like, 'OK, here's the scene: You're in the middle of the ocean. You go under the water, so on 'Action,' go into the water and then come up out of the water like you're gasping for air. You're glad to be alive! Then you look at each other and you swim to each other and go into an embrace.'"

Let's just say, it wasn't the easiest scene to film. "There's a lot of salt water and snot and all kinds of stuff that are in between all those, and so you're doing that and you're like, 'OK, I think that worked, but did that look any good?'" said the actor. "They're like, 'No, we better do another take.'"