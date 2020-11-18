Sebastián Yatra Just Gave Fans a Big Reason to Watch His 2020 Latin Grammy Awards Performance

Sebastián Yatra is ready to return to the stage.
As the countdown continues for the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 19, the music superstar is more than grateful to be nominated for Song of the Year. At the same time, the 26-year-old is thrilled to have the opportunity to perform.
"I can tell you that in my performance, I'm singing two songs," Sebastián exclusively teased to E! News. "One of them is mine and another one…you can call a Grammy moment."
He continued, "I'm just mega excited to be back in Miami and that we can make the Grammys happen this year, because I think they're going to share a lot of joy with people all over the world."
The 21st Latin Grammy Awards will primarily take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, but also feature performances from multiple cities around the world. While Sebastián wishes he could perform in front of a packed audience, he's more than impressed and supportive with how event organizers are keeping everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm just so happy that they were able to make this happen," he explained. "And especially a lot of artists that couldn't necessarily come into the United States because there's so much travel restrictions. But you know, everyone's giving their biggest effort in order to give the crowd the best shows possible."
Outside of award shows, Sebastián has had a special year including a collaboration with Ricky Martin. Most recently, the Colombian singer was able to work with the one and only Michael Bublé on a song called "Elita."
"Some of my biggest dreams happened," he reflected. "I just did a song with Michael Bublé and that's just crazy…You guys got to check it out and I'm super happy about that because I learned to sing thanks to Michael!"
And while quarantine has put a pause on festivals and live concerts, Sebastián is crossing fingers that his upcoming tour with Ricky and Enrique Iglesias can still happen safely in 2021.
"It's going to be a historic tour," he promised. "These two guys getting together and getting a lot of music ready, new album, a bunch of crazy projects. So check it out and I'm probably gonna sing in English next year."
The 2020 Latin Grammy Awards air Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on Univision.