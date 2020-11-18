Sebastián Yatra Just Gave Fans a Big Reason to Watch His 2020 Latin Grammy Awards Performance

Related : Sebastian Yatra Talks Latin Grammy Noms & Michael Buble Collab

Sebastián Yatra is ready to return to the stage.

As the countdown continues for the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 19, the music superstar is more than grateful to be nominated for Song of the Year. At the same time, the 26-year-old is thrilled to have the opportunity to perform.

"I can tell you that in my performance, I'm singing two songs," Sebastián exclusively teased to E! News. "One of them is mine and another one…you can call a Grammy moment."

He continued, "I'm just mega excited to be back in Miami and that we can make the Grammys happen this year, because I think they're going to share a lot of joy with people all over the world."

The 21st Latin Grammy Awards will primarily take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, but also feature performances from multiple cities around the world. While Sebastián wishes he could perform in front of a packed audience, he's more than impressed and supportive with how event organizers are keeping everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.