Elizabeth Berkley Promises New Saved By the Bell Will Give O.G. Fans All the Feels

We're going back to Bayside!
Peacock's reimagined version of Saved By the Bell is almost here and Elizabeth Berkley is spilling exciting season one scoop ahead of the Nov. 25 premiere.
"It was so surreal to be back at Bayside. From the graduation episode, the last time I had the gift of being in those hallways with red lockers was on Jimmy Fallon when we did a skit with him," Berkley told E! News exclusively. "In that skit a few years ago, we were in the garb that we wore as kids. There was somethign really magical about dropping back into these hallways now. It is what you would call a full-circle moment, for sure."
She added, "To get to come back with a whole new generation of kids and to get to kind of usher them in to this new experience in this new role was really, really profound and amazing."
It's been over 30 years since Saved By the Bell premiered on TV. The new version will be a mix of old and new with a crop of young hight school students joining original stars Berkley, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen.
"To the O.G. fans of the O.G., the great news is we've been very protective of what people loved about the original. So embedded in the DNA of this reimagining you will see things that you were in love with, that you loved, that you still quote," Berkley promised. "I don't want to give too many things away but there are a lot of Easter eggs. So we really in this reimagining wanted to maintain and still celebrate and embrace and then weave in something that's a little more progressive and relevant to now. And bring it to the now."
Lopez also recently teased lots of Easter eggs and references back to the original series in the reimagined version.
"I'm not going to give away anything about caffeine pills," Berkley smiled when asked about the infamous episode where her character Jessie Spano gets addicted to caffeine pills. "We'll leave it at that."
As for the show's long-lasting legacy, Berkley promises the Peacock series will give O.G. fans all the feels.
"It is a gift that is not lost on me. There has never been a moment that people stopped watching the original show. So through the years, it's multi-generational. People have come up to me also that are extremely emotional about the show and what it has meant for them in their childhood," Berkley gushed. "Our childhood is sacred and for a lot of people it holds something really innocent and reconnects them to the joy in their life and that's what I think right now is so great about this moment. We could never have planned the timing of it coming out and launching when people most need a little joy, escaping, reconnection to good memories and making some new ones. At the heart of it it's about friendship, relationships and 'friends forever.'"
Saved By the Bell season one launches Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock.
For more Saved By the Bell scoop, scroll down for everything we know about the Peacock series!
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)