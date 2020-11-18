Miss Utah 2020 Rachel Slawson Talks the Moment She Accepted Her Bipolar Disorder

Related : 5 Things to Know About the New Miss USA Asya Branch

She's beauty, she's grace, she's not your average pageant queen.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18's all-new Just the Sip, E!'s Justin Sylvester caught up with Miss Utah 2020 Rachel Slawson. As E! readers may recall, Rachel is the first openly LGBTQ+ contestant to compete in the Miss USA pageant.

Thus, during her chat with Justin, Rachel, who is bisexual, opened up about her historic appearance at the Miss USA pageant and her mental health platform. Namely, Rachel is trying to break the stigma around mental health as she herself is living with Bipolar Disorder.

"I think when I first started doing pageants, I really tried to fit that cookie cutter mold of just really trying to present this perfect image and it didn't really work. If anything, it made me mentally unwell," Rachel relayed. "So, why I returned to pageantry was to add that breath of fresh air and actually be an authentic human."