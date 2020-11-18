Nikki Bella Clarifies Comments on Ex John Cena, DWTS & Therapy With Artem Chigvintsev

Happy (early) birthday to the Bella Twins!

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are turning 37 this Saturday, Nov. 21, but the celebrations were already underway on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast.

Kicking off the special iteration was a sweet message from Brie's husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) and their three-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, who adorably declared, "I love you momma!"

She also showed Nikki, a.k.a "Aunt Coco," which Birdie pronounces "Dodo," some love, as did Bryan: "I love you Brie, and happy birthday Nicole!"

Nikki's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev joined in on the fun, too.

"This message is for the love of my life," he said toward the end of the episode. "Nicole, I love you so, so much. You have no idea. You make me a better person, a better man. And this is your first birthday as a mom, and I just want to say you exceeded every single expectation out there...people have no idea how much effort you put into Matteo and into our relationship. And Matteo and I could not be happier."