Jonah Hill Says Clothes Aren't Made for People "Who Are Overweight To Have Style"

Jonah Hill has a passion for fashion, but knows the industry has a big blind spot when it comes to being inclusive of all body types.

The Wolf of Wall Street star, who just designed a new line of sneakers and clothing in partnership with Adidas, spoke to GQ about his interest in style, but said he often struggled to find clothes that were fashionable and looked good. He shared that while he "had a passion for style" before he directed his debut feature Mid90s, which boasts great '90s streetwear, he felt there were roadblocks to stepping up his clothes game.

"I think the biggest shift in my personal style was that I always had an interest in personal style and fashion, but I was always a bigger guy. It's really hard when you're overweight to dress a certain way, because clothes aren't made for people who are overweight to have style," he explained. "So, I think it surprises people. Even now, I'll overhear someone discussing my place in the fashion world or whatever, and people are like, 'That guy? The schlubby guy from Superbad?'"