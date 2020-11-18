Why Iggy Azalea Only Allows a "Select Group" of People to Use Her Real Name

Related : Iggy Azalea Shares First Pics of Son Onyx, Reveals Split From Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea is all about setting boundaries.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the "Kream" rapper, whose birth name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, took to Twitter to explain why she only allows a "select group" of people to use her real name.

"Did you ever think of naming one of your albums/projects ‘Amethyst' as in one of your personalities or identities?" asked the loyal Azalean. "It could be a dope title tho."

The 30-year-old artist replied, "No because I feel names are very personal and I never wanted strangers to be able to use mine when talking shit and putting weirdo negative energy on it. Gotta protect your vibe."

The new mom also pointed out that a very small group gets that privilege. "Only a VERY select group of people in my life are allowed to call me Amethyst," she tweeted to fans. "If I let you call me that you are elite."