Why Iggy Azalea Only Allows a "Select Group" of People to Use Her Real Name

Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to share with fans why she doesn’t want just anyone using her real name.

Iggy Azalea is all about setting boundaries. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the "Kream" rapper, whose birth name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, took to Twitter to explain why she only allows a "select group" of people to use her real name. 

"Did you ever think of naming one of your albums/projects ‘Amethyst' as in one of your personalities or identities?" asked the loyal Azalean. "It could be a dope title tho."

The 30-year-old artist replied, "No because I feel names are very personal and I never wanted strangers to be able to use mine when talking shit and putting weirdo negative energy on it. Gotta protect your vibe." 

The new mom also pointed out that a very small group gets that privilege. "Only a VERY select group of people in my life are allowed to call me Amethyst," she tweeted to fans. "If I let you call me that you are elite."

Iggy, who confirmed her separation from Playboi Carti last month, recently revealed the first photos of her son, Onyx, who she shares with the "@ MEH" rapper. While announcing her son's arrival in June, the proud mom took to Instagram to explain why she initially wanted to keep her son out of the public eye

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," Iggy explained. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."

