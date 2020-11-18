Carl Lentz's Cheating Scandal: Woman Details Her Alleged Affair With Fired Celebrity Pastor

Related : Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to Infidelity After Hillsong Church Firing

Just two weeks after celebrity pastor Carl Lentz was fired from Hillsong Church, a woman has come forward claiming she had an affair with the disgraced figure.

Ranin Karim, a 34-year-old jewelry designer, told Vanity Fair in an interview posted on Tuesday, Nov. 17 that she met Lentz in May and after seeing his statement confessing to being unfaithful in his marriage, she felt she needed to speak up.

"I know what I got myself into, but at the same time I wanted to do the right thing and walk, walk away," she told the magazine. "I am not a monster."

Karim told Vanity Fair that Lentz initially told her he "managed celebrities" for his job and when he suggested they meet again, he recommended she not Google him. (Nonetheless, she did.) Soon, they began a romance with Karim—a divorcee—telling Vanity Fair that he once called her a "unicorn alien woman, whom I'm forever glad I met!"