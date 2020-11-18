Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Spotted With Dramatic New Look Ahead of Prison Sentence

Just days before he reports to prison, Mossimo Giannulli is nearly unrecognizable.
The 57-year-old fashion designer and husband of Lori Loughlin, who is due to begin his five month prison sentence this week for his role in the college admissions scandal, was spotted leaving an office building in Beverly Hills on Monday, Nov. 16 with a noticeable new look: a shaved head. While the star has ditched his full head of hair, he was sporting a white-gray beard. The facial hair is not new for Giannulli, though, as he's been photographed with a beard on several occasions since he and wife were first arrested in 2019. At the time, they were accused in an FBI affidavit of agreeing to "pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC."
After the couple pleaded not guilty in April 2019, they agreed to a plea deal in May with Giannulli pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. In August, he was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine.
The former Fuller House actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and was sentenced to two months in prison, which she is currently serving after reporting to FCI Dublin on Oct. 30.
While the parents to Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, will both be in prison for Thanksgiving, there is a chance Loughlin will be home for Christmas.
Though she is currently slated for release on Sunday, Dec. 27, per documents obtained by E! News, "The Bureau of Prisons may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday unless it is necessary to detain the inmate for another jurisdiction seeking custody under a detainer, or for any other reason which might indicate that the inmate should not be released until the inmate's scheduled release date." As a result, the star could be released on Thursday, Dec. 24, as it is the last preceding weekday before the holiday and weekend.
In August, a source shed some light on the couple with their prison time approaching. "They are terrified about going to jail," the insider said, noting that the couple's fear stemmed from the spread of COVID-19 within prison systems.
Two months later, the time officially came for Loughlin to serve her time. "The girls were there saying their goodbyes before Lori headed off. It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset," a source described to E! News in October. "Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it's still devastating to see their mom go."
"Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it," the insider added.
"They are grateful it is for only two months, but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year."