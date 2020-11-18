Alison Brie Hilariously Recalls Seeing Justin Bieber in an Italian Pool Singing About Pasta

Related : Alison Brie Talks "GLOW" Transformation at 2019 Globes

Justin Bieber got that yummy, yummy pasta.

During a Nov. 18 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Alison Brie recalled the time she and her husband Dave Franco had a strange yet hilarious run-in with the Grammy winner.

"My husband Dave was shooting a movie in Italy, I had a few days off," the actress, who introduced the "Holy" singer at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, began, "so I flew out to meet him and we went to this very small remote town to stay at this little hotel we'd stay'd at once before for a weekend getaway."

The Glow star explained how she knew "things were awry" when "a large group of young women at the entrance of the hotel" and noticed "helicopters and drones" flying around while they were laying by the pool.

"So hours go by, it's 5 p.m., no one's there, everyone's left, Dave and I are the last people at the pool, we're buried in our books," she said. "Then I hear a young gentleman come out to the pool, I hear him order some food...Penne, penne pasta, good choice."