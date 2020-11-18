Here's Your Steamy First Look at Matt James on The Bachelor

Related : "The Bachelor" Casts Matt James as First Black Male Lead

Matt James has never been in love—and Chris Harrison is trying to change that.

In a new preview for season 25 of The Bachelor, contestants can be seen literally falling for the 28-year-old real estate broker. In fact, one woman accidentally trips into the arms of Matt on their first meeting after coming out of her limo! The preview also teases a lot of steamy makeout sessions ahead as Matt embarks on his journey to find a companion.

One clip shows Matt sharing a toast with the women competing for his heart, saying, "Cheers to falling in love."

And of course, it wouldn't be The Bachelor without some drama. As the sneak peek shows, the contestants break down into tears as tensions rise in the game of love.

At the end of the clip, host Chris can be heard asking Matt, "Do you feel ready for this?" While viewers don't hear a reply, the preview does show Matt taking a big breath as his starts his Bachelor journey.